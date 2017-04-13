Celebrate Mother Earth Festival at Historic Jersey City Harsimus Cemetery April 29th, 2017

Come and celebrate Mother Earth Festival “talk to the animals, walk with the animals at Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Annual Family Friendly Festival of eco exhibits, urban farming, live music, food/drink, mini tours, and of course, the animals!!

This year the Cloverland Ranch will be at the event with their goats, baby sheep, bunnies, livestock and More surprises!!! Bring the Kids to get closeup with these furry cuties and get to pet, brush, and feed them!

We welcome our Eco friends & urban farming & gardening exhibitors! The Hudson County Sierra Club will be there! The Liberty Human Society will also be on hand with some cute kitties and pups who need loving homes, so maybe you’ll be bringing home a new lifelong friend!

Also coming good friends from Sustainable JC, the Jersey City Parks Coalition, the Jersey City Gardening Coalition, Rutgers Extension & Master Gardeners, Learn about the Cemetery’s Youth Urban FARM CLUB & other volunteer opportunities.

The Community UPLIFT Community Garden friends will be there too!! Enjoy WONDERFUL LIVE LOCAL MUSIC by Ronald McNair High School Chorus, The Sensational Country Blue Wonders , the 4th Street Night Owls, P@tomic and the Bomb, The Porchistas! , and Adam and the Plants!!! (With outstanding help from Rock-it Docket!!) Will be facepainting, Garden Stone painting, and Seed Planting oppportunies for the kiddies too!!

Come have a MAGICAL DAY and CELEBRATE NATURE and the WONDERS of this amazing historic site!!!

$5 Admission will directly benefit the All Volunteer Preservation Mission that is operating and restoring our amazing historic cultural heritage site. www.jerseycitycemetery.org