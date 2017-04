Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Special Improvement District invites you to bring the children to take a free photo with the Easter Bunny on Saturday April 8th.

As in past years the Easter Bunny will arrive on Broadway between 12 and 2 pm to meet the kiddies and take a photo you will cherish for years to come.

He won’t be there long so hop down early and enjoy this wonderful event and Bayonne’s Broadway.