Bayonne Celebration at 16th Street Park on Earth Day, and City Wide Clean-Up

 Mayor Davis’ upcoming Earth Day Event  Saturday, April 22nd from 12:00 – 2:00 pm.

Bayonne Earth Day Flyer

This community event combines a citywide clean-up and fun celebration for all to enjoy.    Over FORTY teams have signed up for the citywide clean-up.

The Celebration, which will occur at 16th Street Park, off Avenue A will include hot dogs, ice cream, refreshments, a blow-up slide, and a band for all to enjoy. 

Also several organizations  have agreed to host a table to offer environmental educational material and giveaways.

 

