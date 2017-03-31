YOUNG JERSEY CITY FILMMAKER TO SCREEN AT 15TH ANNUAL GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL

Jersey City NJ–“Derek’s Friends” — a comedy by Jersey City filmmaker and McNair HS sophomore, Joseph G. Sexton will screen this weekend at the 2017 Garden State Film Festival in Atlantic City. Joseph w rote, directed & played the lead in this film which had its world premiere August 2016 at the Oscar-qualifying Rhode Island International Film Festival, where the RIIFF jury awarded Derek’s Friends the FIRST PRIZE KidsEye International Film Award.

Previously, Joseph won accolades for another one of his movies, “The American Dream” a documentary on immigrants, which was awarded second prize in the 2015 C-SPAN StudentCam competition and aired on national television. A longer version of that film screened at Loews Historic Theater, and at the Gala Opening Nite of the 2015 Golden Door International Film Festival. Prior to that, Joseph produced “The Colors of Timothy,” a comedic mockumentary which garnered a nomination for Best Regional Short Film, and a personal scholarship for Joseph –all from the Golden Door International Film Festival. More recently, Mr. Sexton was the recipient of the James Gandolfini Filmmakers of Tomorrow Award.

Derek’s Friends is a narrative about a boy who must let go of ‘peculiar’ friends in order to move onto the next stage in life. The film screens this Saturday, April 1st, at the Dante Hall Theater in Atlantic City.