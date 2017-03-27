Turnpike Interchange 14A Improvement Project Work Schedule Next Three Weeks

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks: The Turnpike 14A Improvement Project Work Schedule for the next three weeks is posted here to help you during your weekly commute it shows what areas will be worked on and when. Toll Plaza East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Reconstruction of Toll Lanes 8-10 continues.

During the weekend of 04/07/17, Toll Lanes 8, 9 & 10 will be reopened. Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE) Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed. Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout New roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street continues.

Deep bridge foundation construction in dedicated work zones continues. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

New bridge pier construction in dedicated work zones continues. Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard) Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet. Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle Ramp roadway construction continues.

Median barrier construction on Route 440 continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues.

During the week of 04/17/17, northbound Route 440 traffic will be shifted left (two northbound lanes adjacent to median) and a work zone will be established on the right. Ramp Area East of Route 440 New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues. 1-800-671-6872, or email If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you. For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here