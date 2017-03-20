St. Patrick’s Day Parade Bayonne Sunday, March 19, 2017

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Bayonne, New Jersey Sunday March 19th, 2017 photos. The parade was held on what turned out to be a perfect day. The weather was beautiful, the parade goers lined the streets in Bayonne for one of the longest St. Patrick’s Day Parades ever held.

Along with Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne City Council also in attendance was the Bayonne Police and Fired Departments, many Bayonne schools, clubs, and organizations, Mickey McCabe was in attendance from McCabe EMT service, a touching moment was McCabe’s EMT workers carrying a banner for slain New York EMT Worker EMT Yadira Arroyo who lost her life on St. Patrick’s Day in the Bronx.

Bayonne local unions, and Bayonne businesses took part in the parade like Investors Bank, ATA Bayonne Karate, CarePoint and Jersey City Medical Center.

The residents in Bayonne came out in full force and lined both sides of Broadway to watch the parade.

