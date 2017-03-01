POTHOLE HOTLINE ESTABLISHED FOR BAYONNE

A Pothole Hotline has been established for Bayonne, Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne residents and business owners are encouraged to report potholes to the City’s Department of Public Works (DPW). Residents can call the potholes in to the Department of Public Works at 201- 858- 6070. Potholes may also be reported via e-mail at publicworks@baynj.org. Messages should contain a specific location for each pothole reported. All potholes reported by the public will be addressed within forty-eight hours, weather permitting.

Mayor Davis has directed the DPW to dedicate crews to address the citywide problem of potholes. During 2016, Public Works employees filled 2,444 potholes around Bayonne. Potholes develop each year as a result of the stresses that changing weather causes in street surfaces.

“I would like to thank our residents and local business owners for their help in identifying the locations of potholes. By working together, we can improve the quality of our streets,” Mayor Davis concluded.