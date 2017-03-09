NJ Turnpike 14A Interchange Project Advisory March 9th & 10th NJ Turnpike 14A Interchange Project Advisory March 9th & 10th During the evenings of 03/09/17 and 03/10/17, nighttime detours of northbound Route 440 will be required immediately north of Pulaski Street, 8:00PM to 4:00AM, for bridge structural steel erection. All northbound Route 440 traffic will be diverted eastbound on Pulaski Street to Port Jersey Boulevard and onto either northbound Route 440 or the Turnpike. Work will be supported by Bayonne PD. If you have additional questions, please call the toll free hotline at 1-800-671-6872. Please inform the operator that you have an urgent message and you’ll receive a return call within 24-hours. ### For full project details, contact information, and traffic advisories, please visit the NJTA 14A Website