MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 24th, 2017

Live Music in Bayonne

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 24th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 24th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 13th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 24th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Greg Aulden
Greg Aulden appearing at KP Sarelli’s Restaurant Bayonne 

 

 

 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm      George Orlando  
Chances  1028 Broadway                                          7pm      Paul Addie 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm         Greg Aulden  
Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave.                          5pm            Bob & Norm 
La Guardiola  819 Broadway                                7pm      Rich Casella 
Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway…                      7pm                  Domino Effect 
 MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…               7pm               Dave Watson 
 

Piero’s Music     942 Broadway                      4pm                  Paul Addie 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm          George Orlando 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357