MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 24th, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 24th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 24th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 13th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 24th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

Chances 1028 Broadway 7pm Paul Addie

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave. 5pm Bob & Norm

La Guardiola 819 Broadway 7pm Rich Casella

Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway… 7pm Domino Effect

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Dave Watson

Piero’s Music 942 Broadway 4pm Paul Addie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm George Orlando

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357