MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 17th , 2017

Bob Dokus
Bob Dokus appearing on March 17th at Pizza Masters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 17th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 17th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 12th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 17th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Greg Aulden
Greg Aulden appearing at Kuhl’s Tavern Bayonne

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm      Piano Bill & Lisel 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm         George Orlando 
Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave.                          5pm            Greg Aulden 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…               7pm          Three Compadres 
Pizza Masters 532 Broadway                        7pm                       Bob Dokus 

San Vito  406 Broadway…                              6:30 pm            Issac Ezekeil 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm           Chrissy Roberts
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357