MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 17th , 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 17th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 17th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 12th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 17th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Piano Bill & Lisel

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave. 5pm Greg Aulden

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Three Compadres

Pizza Masters 532 Broadway 7pm Bob Dokus

San Vito 406 Broadway… 6:30 pm Issac Ezekeil

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Chrissy Roberts

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357