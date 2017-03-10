MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 10th, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 10th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 10th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 11th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 10th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Issac Ezekiel

Butero’s 184 Broadway 7pm Skelton Key

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Rob & Scott

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave. 5pm Paul Addie

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Orville Davis

Mona Lisa 165 Broadway 6pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Perk Up Cafe 317 Broadway 6:30pm Joe Taino

The Rock 206 Broadway 6pm Dave Watson

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Bob & Norm

