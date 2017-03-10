General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 10th, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 10th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 10th   , 2017 is  sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that  is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 11th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 10th ?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   Issac Ezekiel  

Butero’s 184 Broadway                                                  7pm  Skelton Key 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway          7pm   Rob & Scott 

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave.     5pm                     Paul Addie 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   Orville Davis 

Mona Lisa      165 Broadway                           6pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Perk Up Cafe 317 Broadway                                  6:30pm  Joe Taino 

The Rock 206 Broadway                                           6pm  Dave Watson 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                       4:00 pm   Bob & Norm 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ