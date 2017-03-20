McCabe Ambulance Service EMT’s Pay Tribute to Slain NY EMT Yadira Orroyo at Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Touching moment in today’s Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade when EMT workers from McCabe’s Ambulance Service paid tribute to slain New York EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo 44 and mother of five, was killed on St. Patrick’s Day March 17th, 2017 , when she was run over by her own ambulance, The suspect according to the Associated Press is Jose Gonzalez who has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Gonzalez was hitching a ride on the back of Arroyo’s ambulance in the bronx, then took possession of the ambulance after Arroyo and her fellow EMT partner stopped the Ambulance to make the man get off the back.

The man then according to news reports ran to the front of the Ambulance jumped in the drivers seat and backed up over Arroyo and her partner killing Arroyo.