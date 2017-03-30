Mayor Fulop Delivers FINAL State of the City Address Ward B Tonight Thursday March 30th

Speech Highlights Plans for 2017 that Include Formation of a new SID for West Side Avenue, and a focus on increased enforcement around sanitation

Expanded Public Safety, Economic Development and Affordable Housing on the West Side All Remain a Focus for Fulop Administration

Mayor Steven M. Fulop will deliver the final 2017 State of the City Address in Ward B tonight, Thursday, March 30th, at 6:30 p.m., at Casino in the Park. It is the final in a series of six speeches, one in each ward, taking the message directly to the residents to emphasize the important role each community and individual plays in the progress Jersey City is making.

While the speeches will address results citywide, including stable taxes for three years, growing the police department to over 900 officers for the first time in two decades, investment in areas off the waterfront, and the creation of more affordable housing than any prior administration, they will also focus on ward specific achievements and initiatives the administration will make a priority in 2017. Monday’s speech will highlight changes for Ward B that include:

· The creation of a West Side Avenue Special Improvement District to specifically address issues along the commercial corridor, to develop a stronger partnership with the business owners to focus on street cleanliness.

· Revamping the tenant/landlord office with increased caseworkers and the creation of a tenant advocate lawyer database with resources and working with community groups to identify and address problem landlords.

· Traffic study in the southern end of the ward to understand the impact of traffic and development on the West Side community to alleviate the congestion experienced in this area and to continue to improve pedestrian safety.\

· The continued expansion of the Police Department, with the hiring of 50 additional police officers in two classes bringing the department to over 950 officers and installing over 200 new CCTV cameras in the areas they are most needed, and continuing to expand walking posts and community policing.

· Increasing affordable housing, with the Mayor committing to over 600 units of new affordable housing across the city, including breaking ground this year on the second veterans housing project.

In the Ward B speech, the Mayor will highlight administration initiatives across West Side that include increased foot patrols and community policing along West Side Avenue, the $820,000 investment in the creation of Boyd McGuiness Park, the creation of a West Side Avenue Restaurant Row, and a new historic district in the West Bergen-Lincoln Park neighborhood. The administration is also committed to the continued economic growth of the area, including the NJCU expansion, which will bring new investment and development, as well as jobs.

“West Side has been experiencing significant economic investment and growth, and is one of the areas that is starting to see real progress,” said Mayor Fulop. “But we know there is more to be done, and we are committed to working with the residents and community groups to address their concerns and focus on quality of life issues block by block.”

