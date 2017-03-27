Liberty Science Center’s Planned SciTech Scity get Jersey City Council Approval for Land Transfer

The Jersey City Council recently voted to approve the land transfer necessary for Liberty Science Center’s planned SciTech Scity, a mini-city, unique in the world, that will house a K-12 school dedicated to STEM; the world’s first business “optimizer” for 100 science, technology, and engineering startups; a small conference center; and Scholars Village, short-term accommodations for visiting scientists and entrepreneurs and longer-term residences for STEM college students and people working at SciTech Scity.

“We want Jersey City to become one of the East Coast’s premier innovation and STEM education hubs,” said Paul Hoffman, President and CEO of Liberty Science Center. “SciTech Scity may be the region’s answer to Silicon Valley.”

Liberty Science Center expressed gratitude to the dozens of parents, students, and community leaders who attended the recent public hearing and shared stories of how LSC changed their lives.

LSC trustee Minal Patel, who grew up in Jersey City, spoke passionately and persuasively about how SciTech Scity could make Jersey City a destination for science and technology innovators. “The original Silicon Valley was not in California. It was in Menlo Park, New Jersey,” Minal said.

Councilman Jermaine Robinson, who represents Ward F, where LSC and SciTech Scity is located, voiced strong support for SciTech Scity: “My vision is for the children of Ward F to because astronauts, brain surgeons, engineers.”

The Science Center is especially grateful to Mayor Steve Fulop for partnering with us on this visionary project and doubling-down on his support and commitment to helping Jersey City reach great new heights.

Source: L S C Blog