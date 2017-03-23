Kennedy Dancers 40th Anniversary Jersey City Follies

The Kennedy Dancers are pleases to announce their 40th Anniversary Season. Since 1977 the Kennedy Dancers- a nonprofit dance company has served the New Jersey community with dance classes, professional performances, Free programs for Senior citizens and adults with disabilities, scholarships for teens to train as professional dancers.

In celebration of the Kennedy Dancers 40th Anniversary we are presenting a fundraising gala- The Jersey City Follies, on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the historic Landmark Loew’s Jersey Theater on Journal Square, Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Jersey City Follies is an evening of fun & music and celebrating vaudeville and burlesque style entertainment with (and you won’t believe who’ll be joining us in the performance) Hudson County Executive Tom De Gise, Hudson County Freeholder William O’Dea, PSE&G Public Affairs Manager of the greater New York Area Richard Dwyer, Assemblywoman Angela McKnight of the 31st District, Senator Sandra Cunningham of the 31st District, Hudson County Register Diane Coleman, Jersey City Councilwoman at large Joyce Watterman, former Jersey City Mayor Jeremiah Healy, New Jersey Assemblyman Nicholas Chiavorlatti of the 31st District, Anthem Education Group Asst. Director of Admissions Natasha Scalia, Journalist Ron Leir, former Jersey City Councilman Phil Kenny, Executive Director of the Jersey City Bethune Performing Arts Center Alvin Petit, Former Jersey City Corporation Counsel Sean M. Connelly, Jersey City Development Agency Administrator Barbara Amato, Jersey City Director of Cultural Affairs Elizabeth Cain, Tommy “Two Scoops” Parisi, Director of Jersey City Community Development Block Grant Carmen Gandulla, Actress and Jersey City Board of Education Teacher Susan Murphy, Lead Singer of Soul Generation 2 Cliff Perkins, Director of Spirit of Life Ensemble and the Community Awareness Series of Jersey City Daoud Williams, and

Special guest performer Leona Beldini- former Jersey City Deputy Mayor making her return appearance as "Hope Diamond, the Gem of the Exotics."

Also performing are the Kennedy Professional Repertory Company members Bong Dizon, Junie Kenworthy, Shannon Grant, Eli Cano, Gigi Dragone Horan, Aaron Atkins, Laurel Z. Forsyth and Diane Dragone, Kennedy Dancers Director.

The Chairman of the Kennedy Dancers Fundraising Gala the “Jersey City Follies” is Eugene McKnight.

The performers will present music, dance, theater acts- among the many acts are: Mayor Hague’s Barbershop Quartet. (This is true- Hague had a musical quartet on the payroll), featuring County Executive Tom DeGise, Former Jersey City Mayor Jeremiah Healy, Hudson County Freeholder William O’Dea.

Leona Beldini returns to the stage as the World Famous Burlesque of the 1950’s “Hope Diamond Gem of the Exotics.”

Senator Sandra Cunningham, Hudson County Register Diane Coleman, Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, Jersey City Councilwoman Joyce Watterman all in a scene from “The Dreamgirls.”

All funds from the “Gala” will go to support Kennedy Dancer’s many outreach and cultural programs and includes matching funds for New Jersey State Council on the Arts Grant.

You should save the date.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Landmark Loew’s Theater at 54 Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ. Advance tickets are $65.00. Tickets at the door the night of the show is $75.00. The performances will be videotaped for Verizon and aired in June 2017 reaching all of New Jersey and other Verizon systems in 22 states.

For more information contact:

Bong Dizon, Administrator

Diane Dragone, Executive /Artistic Director

Kennedy Dancers 40th Anniversary Follies

79 Central Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07306

(201) 659-2190