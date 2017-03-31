The Joan Hajducsek Rosen Arts Advocacy Scholarship was established in 2011 by the staff of the Music and Art Department of the Bayonne Public Schools in honor of Mrs. Rosen’s retirement from her position as Department Director after over four decades of work with the Bayonne Public Schools. The intent of the scholarship is to celebrate the value of arts education for all students – a cause that Mrs. Rosen had supported throughout her tenure, and continues to do so advocating for excellence in the arts on the local, state, county ad national levels. The scholarship application is open to any graduating Bayonne High School senior who demonstrates that same passion for the arts through a 350 word essay:

Explain how the arts impacted on your learning experiences at Bayonne High School.

Scholarship applications must be received no later than May 1, 2017.

All applications are to be sent to:

Mrs. Madeline Temchin

Bayonne High School, House 2

667 Avenue A

Bayonne, NJ 07002

Past recipients of the scholarship have been Rebecca Poggialli, Samantha Hitchell, Melissa Ann Travelino, Corryn DeFazio, Vincent Neill, Robert Puchinsky, Emma Masserelli, Olivia Boules and Tatiana Rodas.

The scholarship is financed through donations; in addition the Rosen family is committed to matching every dollar that is donated.

The scholarship committee is currently accepting those donations.

Please send them to:

Mrs. Linda Carroll

Bayonne Board of Education

Community Education Department

669 Avenue A

Bayonne, New Jersey 07002

Checks should be made out to the Bayonne High School Fund with the Joan H. Rosen Arts Advocacy Scholarship in the memo line.

The committee selection will be announced during the Bayonne High School Awards Ceremony, June 7, 2017, 6:30 p.m. in the Alexander X. O’Connor Auditorium of Bayonne High School.