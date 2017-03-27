Jersey City Writers to Meet March 27th, 2017

Jersey City Writers is a community of dedicated writers who seek to develop and explore their craft by interacting with other writers. They inspire and support each other to be the best writers they can be in a fun and open social setting.

JCW meets on three days — Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each meeting day follows the same schedule. Twice a month and host a Writer’s Workshop and twice a month host a night of Writer’s Prompts. (Please see schedule for details and guidelines).

All genres are welcome. Each attendee is encouraged to finish their play, novel or short story. Stop by and bond with other writers who understand the complicated, yet satisfying process of creating something from nothing.

If you are a local writer seeking inspiration, support and accountability…Join JCW !

check then out at http://jerseycitywriters.org/