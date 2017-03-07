Jersey City Swearing in Ceremony of 25 New Police Officers

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Director of Public Safety James Shea to Swear In 25 New Police Officers as Fulop Administration Grows Jersey City Police Department to Largest Size in Two Decades

Officers Being Sworn in Brings Department to 922 Officers; Fulop Administration has Hired Over 250 Officers and Mayor Fulop Pledges to Hire Two Additional Classes with a Total of 50 Officers in 2017

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop along with Director of Public Safety James Shea, Jersey City Chief of Police Philip Zacche will swear in 25 new Jersey City police officers on Tuesday, March 7th at 11 am Council Chambers, City Hall at 280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ. These new police officers will bring the size of the department to 922 total officers, its largest size in two decades.

The Fulop administration has hired over 250 officers since 2013, and the increase in personnel has allowed for added walking posts and visibility in areas where they are needed most. The graduating class also includes 16 Hispanic officers, two African-American officers and an Asian-American officer, which underscores the administration’s priority on diversity recruitment. Another class of officers entered the Police Academy in January and will allow for an additional 26 officers to be sworn in this year. Mayor Fulop has also pledged to add two new classes of recruits for a total of 50 officers in 2017.

