Jersey City Prepares Blizzard Conditions Winter Storm Stella Heads Towards Region

Snow Team Prepares for up to 20 inches of Snow With Aggressive Snow Removal Plan

OEM Center Activated & Crews to Remain Operational Throughout Storm, DPW Deploying 64+ Pieces of Equipment and Nearly 6,000 Tons of Salt Available

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with the Department of Public Works, are preparing with an aggressive snow removal plan for blizzard conditions as Winter Storm Stella tracks toward our region, with the potential for up to 20 inches of snow. DPW will be deploying approximately 64 crews throughout the duration of the storm.

“We have crews coming in early and will have more than 60 salt spreaders and plows and nearly 6,000 tons of salt so we can clear the roadways as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Mayor Fulop. “This is a nor’easter with blizzard conditions and we are asking for the public’s cooperation to please stay off the roads and not park at corners, as this greatly slows down our snow removal operations.”

Snow is expected to begin after midnight tonight, with the heaviest snowfall during the early morning hours and the morning commute – with potentials of two to four inches of snowfall per hour.

The Jersey City OEM Command Center will be operational overnight and throughout the storm, as will the DPW Snow Command Center. OEM and DPW officials will be closely monitoring and tracking the storm to best coordinate snow-removal operations.

Beginning in the early hours tomorrow morning, DPW will have 64 pieces of equipment – plows & spreaders – working the storm as part of their snow removal operations across the city. The city has nearly 6,000 tons of salt available, and in addition to the salt storage site on Linden Avenue at the DPW compound, has two additional storage sites, including one added last year that can service the Heights and parts of downtown.

Residents are reminded to NOT PARK within 25 feet of an intersection and to not double park. Doing so only hampers the efforts of crews plowing and salting streets. All vehicles parked within 25 feet of an intersection may be ticketed or towed. If possible, residents are asked to not park on main thoroughfares, so that DPW can remove snow from curb-to-curb.

Municipal Closures for Tuesday, March 14th, 2017

**Street sweeping and alternate side parking regulations have been suspended until further notice. Garbage and recycling pickup remain on schedule for tonight.**

· All Municipal Offices will be closed tomorrow. Only public safety and snow removal operations will be operating and will be fully staffed with additional personnel as needed.

· All Recreation Department programming is canceled.

· Jersey City Municipal Court will be closed tomorrow, March 14th. This includes all cases scheduled for the 9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. sessions. The 9a.m. session for Wednesday, March 15th, will also be canceled. Court will resume at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Notices will be sent in the mail advising individuals of their new court date for those matters that have been cancelled.

· The City’s Congregant lunch sites for seniors will be closed tomorrow and Meals on Wheels will NOT be delivering on Tuesday. In preparation for the storm, the Meals on Wheels program will deliver additional meals today to ensure all homebound seniors who are part of the program receive their deliveries.

· All senior programming, such as activities and shopping trips, are canceled for tomorrow.

Following the storm, residents are reminded to NOT shovel snow into the street and should clear sidewalks in front of their property of snow and ice in accordance with municipal ordinance.

For additional updates, please visit the city website at www.jerseycitynj.gov or the Official City of Jersey City Facebook page or on Twitter @JC_GOV.