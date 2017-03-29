Hudson County Community College Hosting Job Fair

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will hold a Spring 2017 Job Fair on Wednesday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College’s North Hudson Campus – 4800 Kennedy Boulevard in Union City. The HCCC North Hudson Campus is adjacent to the Bergenline Avenue Transit Station. There will be part-time and full-time positions offered. Job hunters are recommended to dress for a business interview and to bring five to 10 copies of their résumés to the event.

The companies represented at the event include nearly every sector of business, including health care, banking/financial services, insurance, education, logistics, computer programming, retail sales, STEM, social services, technology, government, pool maintenance, real estate, U.S. armed forces, and more.

The organizations that will be present at the event are:

Accredited Health Services; Always Caring LLC.; AmeriCorps VISTA; ASA College; Ashley Furniture of Metro NY/NJ; AXA Advisors; Bayada Home Health Care; Best in Care; Capitol Lighting; Care Finders Total Care; CarePoint Health; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark; Cognizant; David Lerner Associates; E & S Home Care Solutions; Express Employment Professional; Goodwill; Heart 2 Heart Agency; Hudson County One Stop Career Center; Hudson Pool Management; Hudson Pride; Lincoln Technical Institute; Lowe’s Companies; Mad Science of Union and Hudson; Mary Kay Cosmetics; My Limousine; New York Life Insurance Company; NOR Metals Corp.; NPower; P.A.C.O.; Primerica; Riverside Medical Group; Shiftgig; Sparkling Pool Services, Inc.; Towhee Co / JC Fab Lab; United State Army Active Duty/Reserve; U.S. Small Business Administration; Windsor Communities; YAI – National Institute for People with Disabilities of New Jersey; and ZT Systems.

In preparation for the Job Fair, the College held Résumé Writing Workshops, and a Career Development Job Fair Boot Camp.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that 28% of community college graduates out-earn their four-year college and university peers over the lives of their careers.

“Hudson County Community College is dedicated to providing area residents with a high-quality, affordable education, said HCCC President Glen Gabert, Ph.D. “Events like this add even more value to our students’ education and experiences.”

A second Job Fair sponsored by M&T Bank will be held on Tuesday, April 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the HCCC Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transit Center. Complete details on that event will be published in the near future.

For more information, please contact Director of Career Development, Aparna Saini at 201-360-4184 or career@hccc.edu.

###