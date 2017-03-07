General

Holy Rosary Parish Downtown Jersey City Lenten Schedule

Daily Lenten Meditation & Activities:

 

Tuesday, March 7th

“Our Father…” (Matthew 6:9)

• Mass ~ 8:30am

• Lenten Bible Study
ALL Are Welcome!
7:30pm ~ Parish Center
(Weekly One Hour Meeting Until April 11th)

Wednesday, March 8th

• Mass ~ 8:30am

• Deanery Mass ~ 7:30pm
Joseph W. Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R.. D.D ~ Celebrant
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
120 Sussex Street, JC

Thursday, March 9th

“Queen Esther, seized with mortal anguish, had recourse to the Lord.” (Esther C:12)

• Mass ~ 8:30am

• Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament
Adoration ~ 9am – 5pm

Friday, March 10th

” Whoever is angry with his brother will be liable to judgnent… and whoever says ‘You fool’ will be liable to fiery Gehenna.” (Matthew 5:22)

• Mass ~ 8:30am

• Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament
Adoration ~ 9am – 4pm

• 🕇Stations of the Cross🕇

Italian – 3:00pm
English – 7:00pm

It Is A Spiritually Growing Experience To Participate in This Prayerful Meditation on the Life of Christ. Please make an extra effort to join us.

• Children’s Choir Rehearsal – 4:30pm

• FISH 🐟 FRY FRIDAYS*

Join us on for an authentic FISH 🐠 FRY on Fridays* in our Parish Center, 6:00pm ~ 8:30pm

Come down @ 6:00pm before the evening Stations in Church @ 7:00 pm. Or join us after Stations until 8:30pm.

Cost: $10.00 per plate; Children under 12 eat free!

Each plate includes Fish & Chips, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce + 1 Soft Drink.

* Except March 17th

Saturday, March 11th

“Love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44)

• Mass ~ 8:30am

• Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament
Adoration ~ 9am – 4pm

• Confession ~ 4:00pm
Mass. ~ 5:00pm

☆☆☆☆☆REMEMBER☆☆☆☆☆
Before Heading to Bed, Be Sure to RESET ALL Your Clocks & Watches! Daylight Savings Time!
Spring AHEAD 1 Hour!
☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆

Sunday, March 12th

“This is my beloved Son.” (Matthew 17:1-9)

Did YOU Reset Your Clocks & Watches Ahead ONE Hour?
Get Yourself to Church ON TIME….

Italian Mass ~ 8:30am
Family Mass. ~ 9:45am
English Mass ~ 11:30am

LAST SUNDAY To Purchase Your St. Joseph Dinner Tickets! Come to the Church Vestibule after Sunday Masses.
Adults – $30/pp
Children* – $15
(*Under 12 years)

Join us for fellowship in our Parish Center, after all Sunday Masses.

• LENTEN FILM RETREATS
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Film Ministry Invites You to join them @ 1:00pm in the Parish Center.

Each week a Children’s film AND an Family film will be shown to draw us closer to Our Lord Jesus as we journey with Him during Lent.

March 12th Film Titles :
Children’s : “The Apodtles”
Family: “The JESUS Film” (Gospel of Luke)

The Lenten Film Retreats are Free & All are invited.

UPCOMING…

• ANNUAL ST. JOSEPH DINNER
NEXT Sunday, March 19th, 1:00pm
Msgr. Santora Hall
The Brunswick Center

Buffet “Sunday” Dinner
Dessert
Beer, Wine, Soda, Coffee & Tea
Music & Dancing
50/50 $$ & TV Raffles
PLUS
A Homemade Cheesecake Competition!
♡ Enter YOUR Cheesecake
♡ Bragging Rights & a PRIZE to the Winning Baker!

St. Joseph’s Dinner Tickets are
$30.00 per person
$15.00 per child under 12 years

Call the Parish Office to Enter the Cheesecake Competition!

