Holy Rosary Parish Annual St. Joseph’s Dinner Sunday March 19th, 2017

The following  Fridays Lenten Schedule featuring  Stations of the Cross, Sunday Lenten Film Retreats  and Holy Rosary Parish Annual St. Joseph Dinner for Sunday March 19th, 2017 this month.

Please check the ad  below  for times and events.

 Holy Rosary Parish  is located at 344 Sixth Street in Historic  Downtown Jersey City 201-795-0120  and welcomes all new members to the community and former parishioners   to come celebrate the Lenten and Easter Season at Holy Rosary.

Founded in 1885, Holy Rosary Church is the oldest Italian Roman Catholic Church in the state of New Jersey. It’s congregation now reflects the growing “tapestry of nations” that makes up the demographics of downtown Jersey City.  

See our Easter Mass Schedule on this website

To view the Holy Rosary Church website visit http://www.holyrosarychurch.com/

Holy Rosary Lenten ad

 

