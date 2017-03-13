Holy Rosary Parish Annual St. Joseph’s Dinner Sunday March 19th, 2017

The following Fridays Lenten Schedule featuring Stations of the Cross, Sunday Lenten Film Retreats and Holy Rosary Parish Annual St. Joseph Dinner for Sunday March 19th, 2017 this month.

Please check the ad below for times and events.

Holy Rosary Parish is located at 344 Sixth Street in Historic Downtown Jersey City 201-795-0120 and welcomes all new members to the community and former parishioners to come celebrate the Lenten and Easter Season at Holy Rosary.

Founded in 1885, Holy Rosary Church is the oldest Italian Roman Catholic Church in the state of New Jersey. It’s congregation now reflects the growing “tapestry of nations” that makes up the demographics of downtown Jersey City.

