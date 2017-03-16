HOLI FESTIVAL JERSEY CITY MARCH 12, 2017

Holi a festival of colors was celebrated on March 12th this year. Holi is celebrated to welcome the spring season. There were many people playing Holi on the street in the Journal Square area.

According to Wikipedia Holi is a Hindu spring festival celebrated in India and Nepal, also known as the “festival of colours” or the “festival of love”.[7][1][8] The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.[9][10] It is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.[9][10] It lasts for a night and a day, starting on the evening of the Purnima (Full Moon day) falling in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar