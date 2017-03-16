Hoboken Street Cleaning Suspended for Thursday, March 16

Hoboken street cleaning will be suspended on Thursday, March 16th, as crews continue working to clear snow from corners, bus stops, and other locations. Four additional Bobcats and crews have been brought in to focus exclusively on clearing corners. With about 1,000 crosswalks across the city, a lot more work remains to be done, so street cleaning will remain suspended tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) so that crews can continue to focus on this work.

Inspectors have been issuing fines for unshoveled sidewalks/corners and will continue to issue fines for violations. Report violations via www.hoboken311.com, the Hoboken 311 mobile app, or by calling 201-420-5629. Property owners are subject to summons every 24 hours if sidewalks remain uncleared, and inspectors will continue enforcing in the days ahead.

Property owners/occupants are reminded of their responsibility to clear sidewalks according to the city code::

A. The owner or occupant or person having charge of any dwelling house, store or other building or lot of ground in the City shall, within the first six hours after every fall of snow or hail, or after the formation of any ice upon the sidewalks, unless the ice is covered with sand or ashes, cause the snow and ice to be removed from the sidewalk abutting such dwelling house, store, building or lot of land, cause the snow and ice to be removed from the sidewalk abutting such dwelling house, store, building or lot of land, clearing a traversable walkway so that a minimum of four feet or 2/3 of the width of the sidewalk, whichever is greater, is free of snow and ice. In those instances where the traversable walkway is less than four feet in width, the owner, occupant or person having charge shall clear the entire width of the abutting sidewalk.

B. In case the gutter opposite any dwelling house, store or other building, or lot of ground, in the City shall at any time become obstructed with snow, ice, dirt or any matter, the owner or occupant or person having charge thereof shall cause the gutter to be cleaned out to the width of two feet, so that the water may run freely along the same.

C. If more than four feet of sidewalk is available, snow may be deposited between the cleared area and the curbline at a height of no greater than 3.5 feet.

D. At no time shall snow, ice, dirt, or any matter be removed into the street.

E. Where public facilities or public infrastructure are present on a sidewalk, such as mailboxes, phone booths, handicapped ramps at corners, parking meters, bicycle racks, and benches, the owner, occupant or person having charge shall maintain clear access to said facilities or infrastructure so that all public functions may continue unimpeded at all times.

