Hoboken Community Invited to Complete Online Survey North End Plan Vision

Members of the Hoboken community are invited to complete an online survey to provide their feedback on the vision for the North End Rehabilitation Area. The survey is available at www.hobokennj.gov/northendsurvey. The survey is the initial step in gathering community input and will remain open through Friday, March 24th. After analyzing the results of the survey, a community workshop will be scheduled to gather additional feedback.

In December 2013 the City Council declared the North End Area in the City of Hoboken as an Area in Need of Rehabilitation. The area is generally north of the 14th Street viaduct between Park Avenue and the palisades and is bounded to the north by the Hudson Bergen Light Rail tracks.

The City of Hoboken is now in the process of developing a redevelopment plan for the North End in order to determine land uses, development patterns, transportation and transit solutions, and flood mitigation appropriate for the area.

The City is looking to develop a redevelopment plan that will be a complement to our established community and is expected to primarily include commercial and non-residential types of uses that will allow Hoboken to expand the tax base, support businesses, and expand economic growth. Through this planning process, the City will consider the transportation and parking requirements to both support our existing community and help it grow. The City is also considering the various facilities that may be necessary to address the growing population, from schools to parks to infrastructure improvements.

For full details, view this message on the web.