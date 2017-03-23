The following is community information for the City of Bayonne

Bayonne Parking Meters, Pay Stations, and Street-Sweeping Back on March 27

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne’s parking meters, pay stations, street-sweeping, and alternate side parking will be back in effect on Monday, March 27. Permit zone parking will also be enforced. These various parking practices had been suspended during the recent winter snowstorm. With the melting of the snow expected to continue, all of the usual parking practices and enforcement will be back in effect on March 27.

Several Bayonne Events Announced for National Library Week

The Bayonne Free Public Library and Cultural Center of Bayonne will be celebrating National Library Week, April 9-15. The theme is “Libraries Transform.” National Library Week was first sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) in 1958.

The Bayonne Free Public Library and Cultural Center will be hosting the following events, and would like the community to come out and support it. Please note that some events require prior registration.

Monday, April 10: The Children’s Room will be holding two separate events. The first event will be for children in grades one to three from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This group will have a spy stealth challenge. Children can dress up in costumes of their favorite character. The second event will be for children in grades four to seven from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This second group will participate in a treasure hunt.

The library will hold registration for the events of April 10 during the week of March 27 in the Children’s Room as follows: Monday, March 27, from 9:00 a.m. to11:30 a.m., 12:00 noon to 4:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 28, through Saturday, April 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 12:00 noon through 4:30 p.m. The library will register twenty children for each group on a first-come, first–served basis. Prizes will be awarded to the first three children in each group who complete the challenge.

Tuesday, April 11: This day is National Library Workers’ Day. Come in and meet the staff as they can offer many suggestions on interesting books to read and help you learn the many benefits of what your local library can offer you. The staff will be doing a showcase display on special collections that have meaning to them. It will be located on the second floor.

Wednesday, April 12: The library will be hosting its first murder mystery event. If you enjoy the game Clue, come out to see who was murdered, where they were murdered, and by what weapon. Registration will be held the week of March 27 for the first twenty detectives who are brave enough.

Hours of registration for the murder mystery are Monday, March 27, through Thursday, March 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the circulation desk.

Thursday, April 13: Take a break and breathe in! It’s time for Introduction to Meditation. This group meets every Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the O’Connor Gallery on the second floor of the library. Today only they will host a fifteen-to-thirty minute presentation on a healthy way of living and eating.

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15: Please help the library staff support the Hudson County Animal League for two days. Bring in an item for your overdue books from the following list.

Items needed are: Friskies Canned Cat Food, Purina Complete Dry Cat Food, Purina Dry Kitten Food, Fancy Feast Kitten Turkey, Wee-Wee Pads, paper towels, Latex-free medical gloves, new or gently used clean sheets, large towels and pillow cases. Since this is such an important organization and cause in Bayonne, the library will continue collecting donated items during the whole month of April. Please refer to the list of items above.

The library will be raffling off sets of books for all ages in the month of April, so join the library in filling out your raffle tickets. Good luck! All winners will be announced by phone on May 1. Please check out the library’s many book display located on the main floor.

All National Library Week details will be on the library’s website, bayonnelibrary.org, and the Bayonne Free Public Library Facebook page.

