BLIZZARD WATCH IN EFFECT; SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR HOBOKEN – PARKING PROHIBITED ON SNOW ROUTES AS OF MONDAY 8PM

The City of Hoboken Office of Emergency Management has declared a snow emergency in advance of a major winter storm forecast to impact our area. Parking will be prohibited on snow routes effective 8:00pm on Monday, March 13, 2017 until further notice. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch from March 14 12:00am until March 15 12:00am. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible with accumulations of 12 to 18 inches and wind gusts up to 50mph. Salt brine will be applied to streets prior to the storm.

Emergency Snow Routes

Vehicles parked on Snow Emergency Routes are subject to ticketing and towing as of 8:00pm on Monday, March 13. This is necessary to move police, fire, ambulances, and snow plows throughout Hoboken in time of emergency for the safety and welfare of all our citizens. Snow Emergency Routes in Hoboken are labeled with street signs that read “No Parking When Road Is Snow Covered.” Please note that as of this year, both sides of Observer Highway between Henderson Street and Hudson Street have been designated as snow emergency routes. A map of snow routes is available at http://hobokennj.gov/content/wp-content/uploads/HobokenSnowRoutes.pdf.

Temporary No Parking signs will also be posted on 12th Street between Willow Avenue and Clinton Street, the north side of 13th Street west of Clinton Street, and Jefferson Street between 14th Street and 15th Street to accommodate buses and snow removal operations.

Discounted Garage Parking

The City is providing reduced rate parking in municipal Garage B (located on 2nd Street between Hudson and River Streets) and Garage D (215 Hudson Street) beginning Monday, March 14th at 8:00pm through Wednesday, March 15th at 8:00pm for $5 per 12 hour period for residents with a valid Resident parking permit or Temporary parking permit placard. In addition, Hoboken residents with disabilities who possess either a handicapped license plate or hang tag for their permitted vehicle may also park in the Midtown garage (371 4th Street) for the same reduced rate. Garage space is limited and available on a first-come , first-served basis, and garages will frequently fill before the discount takes effect. Regular rates will apply at other times.

Secure All Loose Objects & Construction Sites

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are currently forecast. Be sure your property (including construction sites) is secure. Construction sites must secure or take down cranes and scaffolding and secure all materials. Bring in unsecured objects from patios and balconies and secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture or garbage cans that could blow away and cause damage or injury.

Trash Pickup On Schedule

Garbage and recycling pickup remains on schedule.

Street Cleaning

Enforcement of alternate side parking (street cleaning) regulations will be suspended Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.

Emergency Operations Center

The City will open an Emergency Operations Center starting on Monday, March 13 at 8:00pm. Residents may call the Command Center at 201-239-6644 to report unplowed streets, unshoveled sidewalks, or other non-emergency issues. Please do not call the Police Department with non-emergency issues. For all emergencies, please call 911.

Keeping Sidewalks Clear

Property owners/occupants are reminded that they have six hours after the completion of a storm to remove snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property, along with adjoining wheelchair ramps or curb cuts. Residents are urged to assist elderly or disabled neighbors with clearing snow from their properties. It is illegal to shovel snow back onto streets or onto fire hydrants. The City is responsible for clearing sidewalks around City-owned properties.

The City performs proactive inspections and also relies on citizen complaints to help identify those property owners that are not meeting sidewalk safety requirements. The vast majority of property owners comply with these regulations, but the City will issue fines to those who do not keep sidewalks clear.

Reporting Problems

To report an unplowed street, unshoveled sidewalk, or other problem, residents can call the Emergency Operations Center or submit an online complaint via www.hoboken311.com or via the Hoboken 311 mobile application.

Municipal Offices Open

City of Hoboken municipal offices will be open on March 14, 2017.

Address/Location

City of Hoboken, NJ

94 Washington St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Contact

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-emergencies: 201-420-2000