Bayonne Library Registration Various Programs Children’s Room  

The Bayonne Library will Hold Registration for Various Programs in the Children’s Room was announced by Mayor Jimmy Davis, the Bayonne Public Library will have registration for Parent/Toddler Time and Preschool Storytime. Registration for these programs will take place starting Monday, March 20, at 9:30 a.m., through Friday, March 24, or until these programs are filled, whichever comes first. The library will start registration each day at 9:30 a.m. All programs take place in the Children’s Room in the public library at 31st Street and Avenue C. The Spring Session for these programs will begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

The library also announced another season of the Lapsit Program, which requires no registration. The Lapsit Program is for children 18-24 months of age. This program takes place on Wednesdays from 11:00-11:30 a.m. The Lapsit Program includes reading stories, singing songs, and playing with toys. Parents must stay with their children for this program.

Parent/Toddler Time is for children 2-3 years of age. Parents stay with their children during this program. It takes place on Tuesdays at 10:30-11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:00 Noon. Parent/Toddler Time includes stories, songs, and arts & crafts projects.

Storytime takes place on Wednesdays at 1:30-2:30 p.m. This program is for children aged 3-5 years old. This program includes reading stories, singing songs, and doing arts & crafts projects. The library asks that parents be certain that their children are ready to attend the program by themselves. Parents cannot stay with their children during Storytime, but must remain in the library building.

These programs fill up quickly, so the library urges parents to register early for Parent/Toddler Time and the Preschool Storytime. Parents can register their children in person in the Children’s Room at the library. Proof of the child’s age and the family’s Bayonne residency are required at the time of registration. These programs are open to all Bayonne residents in the appropriate age categories.