Bayonne Elite Cheer, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis Celebrating 2017 Season

The cheerleaders of Bayonne Elite (ages 4-18) spent St. Patrick’s Day Weekend competing against hundreds of other teams from around the country at the Battle at the Capitol National Competition hosted by Coastal Cheer & Dance. Around 200 athletes, accompanied by their coaches & family members, traveled to National Harbor, MD with only one mission – to take over the capitol.

All 9 teams from the organization, including their two exhibition teams, performed during the two-day competition. Out of the remaining seven teams, Diamonds (large senior level 3) and Rubies (large peewee level 2) came home with National Titles. The highlight of the weekend was when Onyx, their Senior Level 4 Team, was crowned National Champions and received the highest combined score of all the Level 4 teams who competed, in spite of having to restart their routine after a teammate was injured.

Interested in joining the Elite Family? For more information about tryouts or to schedule a walk through of the facility, please email ChelseaAceti@gmail.com

Some of the coaches with Mayor Jimmy Davis presenting this years awards.

Caryn La Greca Photography

Carynlagreca@gmail.com