Anticipating the Snowstorm, Bayonne Announces Temporary Changes in Parking, Sweeping, and Recycling

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced several temporary changes In anticipation of Tuesday’s expected snowstorm, in parking, street-sweeping, and recycling.

The City of Bayonne has announced that a No Parking policy will be in effect from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night in several specified areas. During that time, there will be no parking allowed on the north side of 5thStreet from Orient to Broadway; no parking on the west side of Avenue C from 25th Street to 26th Street; no parking on the east side of Avenue C from 27th Street to 28th Street; no parking on the east side of Broadway from 5th Street to 50th Street; and no parking on the west side of Broadway from 5th Street to 40th Street.

Garbage pick-ups on Broadway will take place at midnight on Monday night, so please set out your garbage well in advance on Monday night.

Beginning Tuesday morning, March 14, street-sweeping will be suspended until further notice.

Beginning Tuesday, March 14, there will be no curbside pick-ups of televisions until further notice.

On Tuesday, March 14, the citywide scrap metal pick-up will not take place.

