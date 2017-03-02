The Annual Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday March 12, 2017 @ 12:30pm.

The Parade Route will begin at Lincoln Park to Journal Square via Kennedy Blvd. The parade is sponsored by The Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The Annual Honoree Awards Dinner will be held on Friday March 10, 2017 @ 6pm Casino in the Park, Lincoln Park, Jersey City.

Special Honoree – Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop Archdiocese of Newark

2017 HONOREES

Grand Marshal – Dr. Glen Gabert, Hudson County Community College

Irishman of the Year – Robert Caulfield, Fields Development Group

Irishwoman of the Year – Nora O’Rourke, Liberty Realty

Irish Firefighter – Battalion Chief Richard Gorman, JCFD

Irish Police Officer – Lt. Patrick Sullivan, JCPD

Irish Paramedic – Michael Very, JC Medical Center RWJ/Barnabas Health

Irish Educator – Kathleen Carroll Kopacz, JC BOE

Honorary Irishwoman – Leah Blesoff-Woodcock, The Hutton Bar & Grill

Honorary Irishman of the Year – Brett Michael Bacek, Posthumously

Miss Colleen – Katherine Mary Boyle, Hudson Catholic High School