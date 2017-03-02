The Annual Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday March 12, 2017 @ 12:30pm.
The Parade Route will begin at Lincoln Park to Journal Square via Kennedy Blvd. The parade is sponsored by The Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
The Annual Honoree Awards Dinner will be held on Friday March 10, 2017 @ 6pm Casino in the Park, Lincoln Park, Jersey City.
Special Honoree – Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop Archdiocese of Newark
2017 HONOREES
Grand Marshal – Dr. Glen Gabert, Hudson County Community College
Irishman of the Year – Robert Caulfield, Fields Development Group
Irishwoman of the Year – Nora O’Rourke, Liberty Realty
Irish Firefighter – Battalion Chief Richard Gorman, JCFD
Irish Police Officer – Lt. Patrick Sullivan, JCPD
Irish Paramedic – Michael Very, JC Medical Center RWJ/Barnabas Health
Irish Educator – Kathleen Carroll Kopacz, JC BOE
Honorary Irishwoman – Leah Blesoff-Woodcock, The Hutton Bar & Grill
Honorary Irishman of the Year – Brett Michael Bacek, Posthumously
Miss Colleen – Katherine Mary Boyle, Hudson Catholic High School
For further info contact: Maureen Hulings, Parade Chairwoman mhulings@connellfoley.com