The Annual Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday March 12, 2017 @ 12:30pm.

The parade is sponsored by The Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The Parade Route will begin at Lincoln Park to Journal Square via Ken-nedy Blvd. and end right on in front of PJRyans Squared located at 4PATH Plaza, Journal Square in Jersey City.

There will be a pre -parade shuttle from PJRyans Squared to the parade start and more see below…