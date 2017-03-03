General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 3RD 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 3rd LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 3rd  , 2017 is  sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that  is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 10th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 3rd ?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   Greg Aulden 

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway                              7pm Dave Bandinelli

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway          7pm   Bob Dokus 

La Guardiola  819 Broadway                               7pm   Domino Effect 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   George Orlando 

Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway                                  7pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Piero’s   942 Broadway                                                 7pm Joe Taino 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                       4:00 pm   Paul Addie 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ