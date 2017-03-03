MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MARCH 3RD 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MARCH 3rd LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, March 3rd , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 10th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night March 3rd ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway 7pm Dave Bandinelli

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Bob Dokus

La Guardiola 819 Broadway 7pm Domino Effect

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm George Orlando

Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway 7pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Piero’s 942 Broadway 7pm Joe Taino

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Paul Addie

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ