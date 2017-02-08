General

Ward A State of the City Address Postponed Due to Winter Storm

Jersey City State of the City Address Forecast for Jersey City Overnight into Tomorrow; New Date to be Announced

 JERSEY CITY – The Ward A State of the City Address scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, February, 9, 2017 at CityLine Church, 1510 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, has been postponed due to the winter storm forecast for our area. A new date will be announced in a few days.

The other four State of the City Addresses will take place at 6:30 p.m. on each of the following dates:

 

  • Ward C, Monday, February 27th, Franklin L. Williams M.S. 7, 222 Laidlaw Avenue
  • Ward D, Thursday, March 2, Christa McAuliffe School P.S. 28, 167 Hancock Avenue
  • Ward E, Tuesday, March 7th, Grace Church Van Vorst, 39 Erie Street
  • Ward B, Tuesday, March 14th, Hank Gallo Community Center, Lincoln Park

 

 

