NJTurnpike 14A Interchange Improvement Project

The NJ Turnpike 14A Interchange Improvement Project construction schedule for over the next three weeks is as follows:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Reconstruction of Toll Lanes 11 & 12 continues.

During the weekend of 02/10/17, Toll Lanes 11-13 will open and Toll Lanes 8-10 will close. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

Continue new roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street.

Continue deep bridge foundation construction in dedicated work zones. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

During the week of 02/27/17, nighttime detours of northbound Avenue E will be used, 50th Street to 51st Street, to accommodate bridge structural steel erection. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet.

During the week of 02/13/17, bridge demolition operations will be performed at night over southbound and northbound Route 440, 8:00PM to 1:00AM. Work will be supported by Bayonne PD.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Ramp roadway construction continues.

Continue new bridge pier construction for the new structure to southbound Route 440.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

During the evenings of 03/02and 03/03, nighttime detours of northbound Route 440 will be required immediately north of Pulaski Street, 8:00PM to 4:00AM, for bridge structural steel erection. Work will be supported by Bayonne and Jersey City PD.

