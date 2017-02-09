TOLL BROTHERS CITY LIVING’S 1400 HUDSON STREET HOBOKEN SURPASSES 70% SOLD

Hoboken Buyers Flock to Fourth Building in Popular Hudson Tea Community

Hoboken, NJ – Toll Brothers City Living®, the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is proud to announce that 1400 Hudson Street, the 12-story Dewitt Tishman-designed building in Hoboken, N.J., has surpassed the 70% sold mark. The project, which opened its sales gallery in the spring of 2016, is poised for a swift sellout, drawing buyers from the local community and beyond.

“1400 Hudson Street continues to receive a very strong response from buyers – and that response has gotten stronger now that we’ve sold out at our other Hoboken project, 1100 Maxwell Place,” said Henry L. Waller, Vice President for Toll Brothers City Living. “We are delighted that homebuyers at 1400 Hudson remain a mix of Hoboken newcomers as well as repeat buyers, many of whom are up-sizing from other Toll Brothers properties in the community. Hoboken continues to be a draw because of its neighborhood feel and the convenience of its location – only a few minutes commute to Manhattan. Those familiar with our Hudson Tea properties, or those who are discovering them for the first time, appreciate the high-quality of the homes and the many wonderful lifestyle amenities available on-site and nearby.”

Consisting of 236 residences, 1400 Hudson Street’s interior design, conceived by interior designer Andres Escobar of Escobar Design by Lemay, was inspired by the former Lipton Tea factory in Hoboken and the area’s historically industrial past. The building offers studios to three-bedroom condominiums, all featuring open floor plans and wide plank oak flooring throughout. Modern kitchens offer quartz stone countertops, custom wood cabinets, as well as Bosch and Thermador appliances. Baths include custom vanities, large glass showers, Kohler fixtures and rich porcelain floors. Select homes offer private balconies.

Residents have access to a wide-range of amenities, including a residents’ lounge, billiard room, 24-hour attended lobby, fitness center, children’s playroom, dog wash room, and on-site parking. The outdoor amenities include a beautifully landscaped courtyard, rain garden, rooftop pool and two rooftop terraces perfect for taking in sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Bicycle and private storage are available, as well as a limited number of private rooftop terraces.

Situated one block from the waterfront, 1400 Hudson Street is within walking distance of the many boutiques, restaurants, lounges, and the Farmers’ Market in Hoboken’s north end. Just minutes from Manhattan, the building is closely located to the NY Waterway ferry. Residents will enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the nearby PATH and NJ Transit stations and the downtown ferry terminal, allowing for convenient and speedy commutes to the city and elsewhere. Residents also have access to surrounding waterfront parks.

Toll Brothers City Living has a long track record of development in the area. After acquiring the Hudson Tea Buildings in 2003 and converting them to luxury condominiums, Toll Brothers City Living has since built two new condo projects, Harborside Lofts and 1450 Washington, as well as a public waterfront park. In addition to 1400 Hudson Street, Toll Brothers is planning one additional condominium project for the Hudson Tea community.

Sales and marketing for 1400 Hudson Street are being handled by Toll Brothers City Living. Prices begin in the mid-$700’s and go through $2M. The building is expected to welcome its first residents into their new homes in early 2017. The sales gallery is located at 1450 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information visit1400hudson.com.

About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living® is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the same quality, value, and service that luxury home buyers throughout the country have become familiar with, to some of the most dynamic urban markets in the country including New York City; Hoboken and Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Greater Washington, D.C. metro area. Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company now sponsors the Toll Brothers – Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit TollBrothersCityLiving.com

