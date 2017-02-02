Statement from Hoboken Mayor Zimmer on Expanding the Southwest Park

I want to thank the entire City Council for voting 9-0 last night to authorize the use of eminent domain for the direct purchase of land to double the size of the Southwest Park. This authorization provides the City with a valuable negotiating tool and will ensure that the property can be acquired for a price fair to both Academy Bus and the City of Hoboken. I also want to thank the City Council for their unanimous support for our application for Green Acres funding, which together with our Open Space Trust Fund, will enable us to acquire this property without any impact on our municipal taxes.

My biggest thank you goes to the residents who spoke so passionately about the critical need for more park space without linking it to increased development in our traffic-choked Southwest neighborhood.



Academy Bus is a valued member of our community, and I look forward to continuing the negotiation process with them toward an amicable agreement on a purchase price that is fair to everyone.

For full details, view this message on the web.