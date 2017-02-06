State of the City Address days and times Jersey City Wards

This week, Mayor Fulop and his administration is kicking off the State of the City series. The Mayor and his team will be speaking to the communities of each of our city’s wards over the next few weeks about last year’s accomplishments, and most importantly, this year’s priorities.
Here is the list featuring days and times
Jersey City State of the City Address
WARD F
Tuesday, February 7th at 6:30pm
The Bethune Center
140 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jersey City
WARD A
Thursday, February 9th at 6:30pm
The Cityline Church
1510 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
WARD C
Monday, February 27th at 6:30pm
School 7
222 Laidlaw Ave, Jersey City
WARD D
Thursday, March 2nd at 6:30pm
School 28
167 Hancock Ave, Jersey City
WARD E
Tuesday, March 7th at 6:30pm
Grace Church Van Vorst
39 Erie St, Jersey City
WARD B
Tuesday, March 14th at 6:30pm
Hank Gallo Community Center
Lincoln Park, Jersey City