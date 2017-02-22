Register now CarePoint Bayonne Medical Center Diabetes Program on April 6

BAYONNE, NJ – CarePoint Health invites area residents to a free Diabetes program offered for those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes on Thursday, April 6 at CarePoint Health at Bayonne Medical Center. There will not be a program in March.

The CarePoint diabetes program is comprised of monthly seminars to help attendees manage their diabetes. Meetings are usually held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Bayonne Medical Center, 29th Street and Avenue E. Dinner is included.

The program is held in in conjunction with the Diabetes Foundation of New Jersey and ShopRite Inserra Supermarkets.

Individuals who would like to attend should register with CarePoint Diabetes Educator Maureen Williams at (201) 858-5319 or with the Diabetes Foundation at (800) 633-3160. Preference will be given to first-time residents.

CarePoint is Bayonne’s local health care provider, offering a full continuum of care to city residents. This comprehensive program often begins with the response of McCabe Ambulance, a CarePoint partner. It continues with care provided by the Bayonne Medical Center Emergency Department, diagnostic departments, and inpatient and outpatient services.

https://www.carepointhealth.org