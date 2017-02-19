Piper PA-28 plane crashes on Avenue E in Bayonne, New Jersey

A small single -engine plane identified by the FAA as Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed at around 10am on a beautiful Sunday morning in Bayonne, NJ.

The pilot George Pettway, of Wheatly Long Island flying a plane registered to a New York Flight School told officials he was on a sightseeing flight when he began experiencing problems and losing control of the plane over the New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty, while flying North, he decided to try and land the aircraft in New Jersey crashing on Avenue E in Bayonne.

When trying to land he hit telephone power lines and four parked cars. knocking one of the cars clear across the street at 42nd St and Bayonne. Neighbors of the 40th street area rushed out of their homes after hearing the crash and debri from the downed aircraft was scattered all over Avenue E from 40th streets to 42nd Streets with part of the wing landing in a Shell Station at the corner of Avenue E and 40th Street.

What caused the small plane to experience problems is not known at this time?

The pilot was trapped in the plane for a while until he was able to be extracted, he was brought to Jersey City Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Bayonne Mayor James Davis was at the scene with members of the Bayonne Police and Fire Departments, PSEG and others.

