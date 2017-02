Elsa and Olaf of Disney’s Frozen are heading to Newport Skates, where they’ll meet and take photos with children from Jersey City on Saturday, Feb. 25th! The characters will be on ice from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

When: Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Newport Skates, 95 River Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Website: http://www.newportrentals.com/life-at-newport/events/elsaandolaf/