MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 24th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, February 24th , 2017 is  sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that  is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 9th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 24th ?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   George Orlando

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway          7pm   Isaac Ezekiel

La Guardiola  819 Broadway                               7pm   Domino Effect 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   Dave Watson 

Planet Wings 589 Broadway…                           7pm      Paul Addie

San Vito  406 Broadway…                                    6:30 pm   Rob & Scott  

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                 4:00 pm   Mike & Brian 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ