MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE Friday February 17, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 17th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, February 17th is  sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that  is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 8th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 17th ?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on their name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   Rob & Scott

Butero’s          184 Broadway …           7pm               Bob & Norm

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway        7pm   Greg Aulden

La Guardiola  819 Broadway                        7pm   Dave Bandinelli

Mona Lisa  165 Broadway…6pm                               George Orlando 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   Domino Effect 

Perk Up Cafe  317 Broadway…                              6:30 Dave Watson 

The Rock 206 Broadway Bayonne…            6pm     Piano Bill & Jennie 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                 4:00 pm   Dave Bandinelli

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ