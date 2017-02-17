MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE Friday February 17, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 17th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, February 17th is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 8th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 17th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on their name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Rob & Scott

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm Bob & Norm

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

La Guardiola 819 Broadway 7pm Dave Bandinelli

Mona Lisa 165 Broadway…6pm George Orlando

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Domino Effect

Perk Up Cafe 317 Broadway… 6:30 Dave Watson

The Rock 206 Broadway Bayonne… 6pm Piano Bill & Jennie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Dave Bandinelli

