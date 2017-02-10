MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2017

General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 10th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 10th ?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on their name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments 

Music Broadway Bayonne

 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   Dave Watson 

Butero’s          184 Broadway …           7pm               Orville Davis 

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway        7pm          Mike & Brian 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway        7pm   George Orlando 

La Guardiola  819 Broadway                        7pm   Piano Bill & Jennie 

Mama Rosa  795 Broadway                                 7pm Rich Casella 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   Greg Aulden 

Piero’s Music       942 Broadway                       5pm Paul Addie 

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…            4:00 pm   George Orlando 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ