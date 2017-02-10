MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 10th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 10th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on their name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Dave Watson

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm Orville Davis

Chances Lounge 1028 Broadway 7pm Mike & Brian

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

La Guardiola 819 Broadway 7pm Piano Bill & Jennie

Mama Rosa 795 Broadway 7pm Rich Casella

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Greg Aulden

Piero’s Music 942 Broadway 5pm Paul Addie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm George Orlando

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ