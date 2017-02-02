MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3rd, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 3rd LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 3rd? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on their name to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Bill Sacks

Butero’s 184 Broadway … 7pm Joe Taino

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Anton Kosachev

La Guardiola 819 Broadway 7pm Bob Dokus

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Three Compadres

Planet Wings 589 Broadway 7pm Domino Effect

San Vito Restaurant 406 Broadway 6:30pm George Orlando

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Main Street

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357