MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3rd, 2017

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3rd, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY FEB. 3rd LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine. Live Music on Broadway now in its 6th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night February 3rd?  Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Bella Sorrellas Restauant    1020 Broadway    7pm   Bill Sacks

Butero’s          184 Broadway …                                   7pm   Joe Taino 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant   241 Broadway        7pm   Anton Kosachev

La Guardiola  819 Broadway                                  7pm       Bob Dokus 

MezCal Kitchen  482 Broadway…                      7pm   Three Compadres

Planet Wings 589 Broadway                                    7pm  Domino Effect 

San Vito Restaurant 406 Broadway       6:30pm   George Orlando

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…                        4:00 pm   Main Street 

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ office 201-858-6357

