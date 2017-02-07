Hoboken Mayor Zimmer Urges Port Authority Fully Fund Hoboken Bus Terminal Replacement

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will hold the second public meeting on the proposed $32.2 billion 2017-2026 Capital Plan on Tuesday, February 7th from 5pm to 8pm at the 2 Montgomery Street in Jersey City. Members of the public may attend to provide their comments on the plan.



“I have been told that the reason we can’t get additional buses to meet our surging commuter demand is because the Port Authority Bus Terminal is already over capacity,” said Mayor Dawn Zimmer. “The inclusion of $3.5 billion for a new terminal in the proposed capital plan falls far short of the $10 billion that may be needed, and we can’t wait another decade just to get the funding in place. I urge the Port Authority Commissioners to allocate the necessary funds to address this problem before it becomes a crisis, and I invite our residents to make their voices heard.”



The capital plan can be viewed at: http://corpinfo.panynj.gov/pages/capital-plan/. In addition to providing comments at the public meetings, residents may also submit written comments on the plan via email at publiccomments@panynj.gov.

