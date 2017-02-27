Mayor Fulop Continues 2017 State of the City Addresses Ward C

Ward C Address Focuses on Revitalizing Journal Square and Moving the Neighborhood Toward Becoming the Most Important Arts Community in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop will continue the series of 2017 State of the City Addresses today in Ward C, taking the message directly to the residents to emphasize the important role each community and individual plays in the progress Jersey City is making. A total of six speeches, one in each ward, will be delivered over the course of the next several weeks.

Monday’s speech will highlight the development occurring in the Journal Square neighborhood with the focus on arts and culture, including:

● Announcing new RFP with the Friends of Loew’s for the Loew’s Theater management and renovations to be released this Spring

● New museum in Journal Square to open in the Pathside Building; Purchase of land from County underway

● Revisiting zoning changes for both Journal Square 2060 and the Journal Square Arts District

● Finalize plans for the Apple Tree House re-opening

While the speech will address results citywide, new development and social service outreach to the homeless community in Journal Square will also be major focuses for Ward C in the upcoming year.

“We have seen incredible growth begin to occur within this neighborhood, and our hope is that Journal Square will once again become the economic heart of our city,” said Mayor Fulop. “Through investing in arts and culture, improving neighborhood infrastructure, and collaborating with community groups, we are making incredible progress in building a dynamic and inclusive Journal Square.”

The State of the City Addresses will take place at 6:30 p.m. on each of the following dates:

● Ward C, Monday, February 27th, Franklin L. Williams M.S. 7, 222 Laidlaw Avenue

● Ward D, Thursday, March 2, Christa McAuliffe School P.S. 28, 167 Hancock Avenue

● Ward E, Tuesday, March 7th, Grace Church Van Vorst, 39 Erie Street

● Ward B, Tuesday, March 14th, Hank Gallo Community Center, Lincoln Park

● Ward A, Monday, March 20th, CityLine Church, 1510 John F. Kennedy Boulevard