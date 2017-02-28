Maria Solorzano

“I’ve been a part of the Liberty Savings team for what feels like a lifetime”, says Solorzano, “beginning as a filing clerk, right out of the Cooperative Education Program at Dickinson High School in Jersey City before being promoted to various roles over the years.” During her years at Liberty Savings FCU, Solorzano excelled in and lent her expertise to multiple departments including the teller platform, back office functions, and accounting. Upon graduation from Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City, she was appointed as Chief Financial Officer/Vice President. During these years Maria was a vital part of the LSFCU Administrative team as well as, an active member and leader in the Hudson County Community and part of the support team to the Liberty Savings FCU Board of Directors. Without a doubt, she has contributed considerably to the growth of the credit union.

“It is with mixed emotion that I’ve decided to move forward with my retirement,” comments James J. Miller, Sr., “I’ve grown up in the credit union community and will greatly miss my colleagues, staff and the members but, I am quite confident that Maria [Solorzano] is going to lead with the strength and integrity that would have made our founders, my parents, William and Catherine Miller, extremely proud.”

Affectionately known as “Jim, Sr.” to friends and colleagues, James J. Miller, Sr. has served the communities of Hudson County, NJ for over 37 years during his term at Liberty Savings FCU. His tireless dedication expands beyond the world of finance to include the Jersey City Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts of America and the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce. Jim, Sr. is a proud graduate of both Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City, NJ and Seton Hall University where he completed his undergraduate and Master’s degrees, respectively. The list of his accolades and achievements is extensive.