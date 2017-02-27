MARCH PROJECT GREENVILLE -A weekend of Art & Music in Greenville

March Project Greenville welcomes you INside the 1895 Greenville house we call home and share with the community at 128 Winfield Avenue (between Ocean Avenue and Old Bergen Road) . Join us in the parlor Friday, Saturday & Sunday March 3rd, 4th and 5th from 4pm-7pm each day for art, photography, live music and light refreshments. Sofia Oro performs Friday at 5:30pm & Saturday at 5pm…Followed by the Sensational Country Blues Wonders at 5:40pm on Saturday! Featuring work by:

Chris Capaci

Cat Catherine

Eric Christopher & Lucy Rovetto

Joe Zappa Costa

Jerry Garriga

Amanda Khan

Jim Legge

Jo Ann Neal

Rich Roberts

Athena Toledo

and Zoraida Velez

Call, text or email 646-361-1858 or projectgreenville@gmail.co m for more information, directions etc. or check out the Project Greenville Facebook page for further details..

Here are those Facebook links: