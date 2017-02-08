The new Krispy Kreme located at 95 Columbus Drive in downtown Jersey City opened to large crowds today, Tuesday, February 7th.

Anticipation of the store opening has grown over the past few weeks and at the Grand Opening the public’s expectations were met when Krispy Kreme opened its doors at 5am.

By 5pm many customers were waiting on line to buy the many variety of donuts that has made Krispy Kreme a household name.

Krispy Kreme has plans on opening 5 more locations in the North Jersey area of Hudson and Bergen Counties.

This is the first store in the Jersey City area.